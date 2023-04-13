Tolerance.ca
The much-anticipated JUICE mission to Jupiter launches today. Here's what it might discover

By Eleanor K. Sansom, Research Associate, Curtin University
The European Space Agency’s JUICE mission (Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer) is launching today at 10:15pm AEST from Europe’s spaceport in French Guiana.

JUICE will be targeting three water-rich worlds – Jupiter’s moons Ganymede, Europa and Callisto – to check out potential habitats and evidence of past alien life, both on and below the surface. There’s an excellent reason why these worlds in particular are the mission target – they might be habitable for life as we…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
