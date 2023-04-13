Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Running gels and protein powders can be convenient boosts for athletes – but be sure to read the label

By Emma Beckett, Senior Lecturer (Food Science and Human Nutrition), School of Environmental and Life Sciences, University of Newcastle
Patrice Jones, Post doctoral research fellow, Institute for Health & Sport, Victoria University
Share this article
Sports gels and protein powders can meet the increased nutritional needs of endurance athletes in a convenient form. But they do pack downsides too.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ People in the Kimberley have spent decades asking for basics like water and homes. Will the Voice make their calls more compelling?
~ Anatomy of monster storm: how Cyclone Ilsa is shaping up to devastate the WA coast
~ Thailand: Myanmar Activists Forcibly Returned
~ 'Build back better' requires a framework that focuses on the full life of a house – from materials to its end of life
~ A 'hybrid' solar eclipse is about to be visible in Australia. Here's when and where you can see it
~ Farewell Liddell: what to expect when Australia's oldest coal plant closes
~ Fear and Wonder podcast: how scientists attribute extreme weather events to climate change
~ Autism and ADHD assessment waits are up to 2 years' long. What can families do in the meantime?
~ 'The wilderness of mirrors': 70 years since the first James Bond book, spy stories are still blurring fact and fiction
~ How milk tamed the Third Pole: research reveals a 3,500-year history of dairy consumption on the Tibetan Plateau
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter