People in the Kimberley have spent decades asking for basics like water and homes. Will the Voice make their calls more compelling?
By Kathryn Thorburn, Translational Fellow Nulungu Research Institute, University of Notre Dame Australia
Joe Ross, Bunuba Dawangarri AC Director, Indigenous Knowledge
Stephen Kinnane, Co-Chair of Indigenous Studies, Nulungu Research Institute, University of Notre Dame Australia
One crucial question about the Voice to Parliament is how it will ensure voices from regional and remote communities, such as those in the Kimberley, are truly heard in Canberra.
- Wednesday, April 12, 2023