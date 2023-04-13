Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

People in the Kimberley have spent decades asking for basics like water and homes. Will the Voice make their calls more compelling?

By Kathryn Thorburn, Translational Fellow Nulungu Research Institute, University of Notre Dame Australia
Joe Ross, Bunuba Dawangarri AC Director, Indigenous Knowledge
Stephen Kinnane, Co-Chair of Indigenous Studies, Nulungu Research Institute, University of Notre Dame Australia
Share this article
One crucial question about the Voice to Parliament is how it will ensure voices from regional and remote communities, such as those in the Kimberley, are truly heard in Canberra.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Running gels and protein powders can be convenient boosts for athletes – but be sure to read the label
~ Anatomy of monster storm: how Cyclone Ilsa is shaping up to devastate the WA coast
~ Thailand: Myanmar Activists Forcibly Returned
~ 'Build back better' requires a framework that focuses on the full life of a house – from materials to its end of life
~ A 'hybrid' solar eclipse is about to be visible in Australia. Here's when and where you can see it
~ Farewell Liddell: what to expect when Australia's oldest coal plant closes
~ Fear and Wonder podcast: how scientists attribute extreme weather events to climate change
~ Autism and ADHD assessment waits are up to 2 years' long. What can families do in the meantime?
~ 'The wilderness of mirrors': 70 years since the first James Bond book, spy stories are still blurring fact and fiction
~ How milk tamed the Third Pole: research reveals a 3,500-year history of dairy consumption on the Tibetan Plateau
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter