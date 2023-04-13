Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Myanmar Activists Forcibly Returned

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Police block a road leading to City Hall as protesters approach on February 13, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar.  © 2021 Hkun Lat/Getty Images (New York) – Thai immigration officials forcibly returned three Myanmar opposition activists to Myanmar, putting them at grave risk of persecution and other abuses, Human Rights Watch said today. Myanmar junta authorities should immediately reveal the whereabouts of the activists – Thiha, 38, Htet Nay Win, 31, and Saw Phyo Lay, 26 – and any charges against them. On April 1, 2023, Thai authorities arrested the three members of the opposition…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Running gels and protein powders can be convenient boosts for athletes – but be sure to read the label
~ People in the Kimberley have spent decades asking for basics like water and homes. Will the Voice make their calls more compelling?
~ Anatomy of monster storm: how Cyclone Ilsa is shaping up to devastate the WA coast
~ 'Build back better' requires a framework that focuses on the full life of a house – from materials to its end of life
~ A 'hybrid' solar eclipse is about to be visible in Australia. Here's when and where you can see it
~ Farewell Liddell: what to expect when Australia's oldest coal plant closes
~ Fear and Wonder podcast: how scientists attribute extreme weather events to climate change
~ Autism and ADHD assessment waits are up to 2 years' long. What can families do in the meantime?
~ 'The wilderness of mirrors': 70 years since the first James Bond book, spy stories are still blurring fact and fiction
~ How milk tamed the Third Pole: research reveals a 3,500-year history of dairy consumption on the Tibetan Plateau
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter