How milk tamed the Third Pole: research reveals a 3,500-year history of dairy consumption on the Tibetan Plateau
By Nicole Boivin, Professor, Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History
Li Tang, Doctoral researcher, Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History
Michael Petraglia, Director, Australian Research Centre for Human Evolution, Griffith University
Shevan Wilkin, Researcher at the Institute for Evolutionary Medicine, University of Zurich
Researchers looked at the skeletal remains of 40 people, and found evidence of dairy consumption across a wide swathe of early Tibetan society.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 12, 2023