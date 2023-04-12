Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why using more fertiliser and feed does not necessarily raise dairy farm profits but increases climate harm

By Wanglin Ma, Associate Professor of Economics, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Alan Renwick, Professor of Agricultural Economics, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Kathryn Blackman Bicknell, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Share this article
Dairy farming in New Zealand has intensified by using more supplementary feed. While this boosts production, costs also rise and this ultimately cuts profits - and it adds more harm to the climate.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Farewell Liddell: what to expect when Australia's oldest coal plant closes
~ Fear and Wonder podcast: how scientists attribute extreme weather events to climate change
~ Autism and ADHD assessment waits are up to 2 years' long. What can families do in the meantime?
~ 'The wilderness of mirrors': 70 years since the first James Bond book, spy stories are still blurring fact and fiction
~ How milk tamed the Third Pole: research reveals a 3,500-year history of dairy consumption on the Tibetan Plateau
~ Can death on the screen feel the same as a 'real' one?
~ The disturbing trend of state media use of deepfakes
~ US Secretary of State Should Press Vietnam on Rights during Visit
~ Opposition Figure Convicted in Kazakhstan
~ How Elvis, Beethoven, Arthur Miller and Kafka narrated their own lives through art
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter