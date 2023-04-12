Why using more fertiliser and feed does not necessarily raise dairy farm profits but increases climate harm
By Wanglin Ma, Associate Professor of Economics, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Alan Renwick, Professor of Agricultural Economics, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Kathryn Blackman Bicknell, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Dairy farming in New Zealand has intensified by using more supplementary feed. While this boosts production, costs also rise and this ultimately cuts profits - and it adds more harm to the climate.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 12, 2023