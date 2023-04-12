Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The disturbing trend of state media use of deepfakes

By Jordan Richard Schoenherr, Assistant Professor, Psychology, Concordia University
The use of deepfakes and AI by groups with various interests, including governments and media, is the latest and most sophisticated tool in information and disinformation campaigns.The Conversation


