Human Rights Observatory

US Secretary of State Should Press Vietnam on Rights during Visit

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Washington, DC, US, on May 13, 2022.  © 2022 Jose Luis Magana/AP Images United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Hanoi on April 14 to mark the 10th anniversary of the US-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership. He should take the opportunity to both publicly and privately urge Vietnam’s leadership to end its systemic abuse of freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly, and release the more than 160 political prisoners  imprisoned for exercising…


© Human Rights Watch -
