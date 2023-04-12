Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Opposition Figure Convicted in Kazakhstan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Zhanbolat Mamay, center, sits with his lawyers during a trial hearing in November 2022 in Almaty, Kazakhstan. © 2022 Private On April 10, a court in Almaty, Kazakhstan convicted Zhanbolat Mamay, an opposition figure accused of organizing mass riots in Almaty during January 2022 protests, and sentenced him to a six year prison term, which was suspended. The charges had carried a maximum 10-year sentence. The court also found Mamay guilty of insulting law enforcement officers and disseminating false information and prohibited him from any “social or political” activism,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
