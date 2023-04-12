Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why focusing on COVID deaths undercounts the health harms of the pandemic – new research

By Philip Clarke, Professor of Health Economics, University of Oxford
Jack Pollard, Researcher in Health Economics, University of Oxford
Mara Violato, Associate Professor, Health Economics, University of Oxford
Share this article
More than three years into the COVID pandemic, both the virus and the measures taken to control its spread have affected people’s lives across the globe. But how can we fully quantify these effects?

While we have estimates of how many people have died from COVID globally (which currently run at just under 7 million), its broader effects – including mental health deterioration due, for example, to the anxiety of getting infected or the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Farewell Liddell: what to expect when Australia's oldest coal plant closes
~ Fear and Wonder podcast: how scientists attribute extreme weather events to climate change
~ Autism and ADHD assessment waits are up to 2 years' long. What can families do in the meantime?
~ 'The wilderness of mirrors': 70 years since the first James Bond book, spy stories are still blurring fact and fiction
~ How milk tamed the Third Pole: research reveals a 3,500-year history of dairy consumption on the Tibetan Plateau
~ Can death on the screen feel the same as a 'real' one?
~ Why using more fertiliser and feed does not necessarily raise dairy farm profits but increases climate harm
~ The disturbing trend of state media use of deepfakes
~ US Secretary of State Should Press Vietnam on Rights during Visit
~ Opposition Figure Convicted in Kazakhstan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter