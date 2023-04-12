Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The grieving mother of a murdered teen pleads for a stronger social safety net

By Rashmee Singh, Associate Professor, Department of Sociology & Legal Studies, University of Waterloo
Andrea Magalhaes hasn’t demanded vengeance since her son was murdered — she’s called for expanding the social safety net to address the root causes of crime. Public officials should listen to her.The Conversation


© The Conversation
