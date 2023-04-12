Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UAE: Detainees Held Beyond Sentences

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, January 3, 2019. © 2019 Hamad Mohammed/Reuters (Beirut) – United Arab Emirates authorities are continuing to incarcerate at least 51 Emirati prisoners who completed their sentences between one month and nearly four years ago, Human Rights Watch said today. The prisoners are all part of the grossly unfair “UAE94” mass trial of 69 critics of the government, whose convictions violated their rights to free expression, association, and assembly. UAE authorities are using baseless counterterrorism justifications for continuing to hold them…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
