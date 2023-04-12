Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘One meal a day’ diet popular with celebrities could do more harm than good – here’s why

By Amanda Avery, Lecturer in Nutrition, University of Nottingham
Celebrities have popularised all sorts of outlandish diet trends over the years. One of the latest trends among celebrities is the “one meal a day” diet (or “Omad”).

Fans of Omad include Bruce Springsteen and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Many proponents of Omad claim it helps them better manage their weight and keep fit.

Omad is essentially a more extreme version of other types of fasting diets, such as intermittent fasting and time-restricted eating. The main difference is that instead of only fasting certain days or only eating your meals during a specific time window,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
