Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In the turbulent Drake Passage, scientists find a rare window where carbon sinks quickly into the deep ocean

By Lilian (Lily) Dove, Ph.D. Candidate in Oceanography, California Institute of Technology
Share this article
Working with underwater robots, scientists show how deep sea mountains and fast currents between Antarctica and South America play a crucial role in stabilizing the climate.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Great Mysteries of Physics: do we really need a theory of everything?
~ ‘One meal a day’ diet popular with celebrities could do more harm than good – here’s why
~ Four reasons inflation will stay stubbornly high for some time
~ Hundreds of rivers and lakes cross international borders – countries need to commit to sharing the water
~ Tetris movie: why the story of the game's origins is legendary
~ Essex pub dispute: do people really still think golliwogs are ok? I conducted a snap survey
~ Human metapneumovirus, or HMPV, is filling ICUs this spring – a pediatric infectious disease specialist explains this little-known virus
~ Arab Americans are a much more diverse group than many of their neighbors mistakenly assume
~ Through role play and simulation, this course teaches strategic ways to strike business deals that do more than just make money
~ Is the US in a space race against China?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter