Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Independent civil society organizations at risk of closure after NGO deadline passes

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Independent civil society groups may be forced to shut down in Egypt, further limiting the space for civic engagement and human rights activism in the country, Amnesty International said today, as the deadline for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to register under the repressive 2019 NGO law expires. On 5 April 2023, Nevine al-Kabaj, Egypt’s Minister of […] The post Egypt: Independent civil society organizations at risk of closure after NGO deadline passes appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Great Mysteries of Physics: do we really need a theory of everything?
~ ‘One meal a day’ diet popular with celebrities could do more harm than good – here’s why
~ Four reasons inflation will stay stubbornly high for some time
~ Hundreds of rivers and lakes cross international borders – countries need to commit to sharing the water
~ Tetris movie: why the story of the game's origins is legendary
~ Essex pub dispute: do people really still think golliwogs are ok? I conducted a snap survey
~ Human metapneumovirus, or HMPV, is filling ICUs this spring – a pediatric infectious disease specialist explains this little-known virus
~ Arab Americans are a much more diverse group than many of their neighbors mistakenly assume
~ Through role play and simulation, this course teaches strategic ways to strike business deals that do more than just make money
~ In the turbulent Drake Passage, scientists find a rare window where carbon sinks quickly into the deep ocean
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter