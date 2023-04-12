Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Anthony Albanese should attend the NATO summit if he can. Here's why

By Melissa Conley Tyler, Honorary Fellow, Asia Institute, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
Over the past two days there’s been controversy over whether Prime Minister Anthony Albanese should accept an invitation to attend the NATO summit in Lithuania in July, with reports suggesting he will not.

Albanese’s office is yet to confirm whether the prime minister, who is currently on leave, will…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Professor Marcia Langton on the Voice's powers and potential
~ Brazil: Recognize Indigenous Land Rights
~ New study finds internet censorship in Turkmenistan reaches over 122,000 domains
~ New asthma medicine restrictions will hurt the poorest children the most
~ Banning TikTok could weaken personal cybersecurity
~ Why reading books is good for society, wellbeing and your career
~ 3 ways to put people at the centre of ocean ecosystem conservation in Indonesia
~ First near-complete sauropod dinosaur skull found in Australia hints at ancient links between continents
~ Myanmar: UN condemns deadly military airstrike on crowd of civilians
~ Corporate social responsibility: Why family businesses get more bang for their buck than non-family firms
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter