Banning TikTok could weaken personal cybersecurity

By Robert Olson, Senior Lecturer of Computing Security, Rochester Institute of Technology
TikTok is not be the first app to be scrutinized over the potential exposure of U.S. user data, but it is the first widely used app that the U.S. government has proposed banning over privacy and security concerns.

So far, the discussion has focused on whether TikTok…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
