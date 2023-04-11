Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Corporate social responsibility: Why family businesses get more bang for their buck than non-family firms

By Peter Jaskiewicz, Professor and University Research Chair in Enduring Entrepreneurship, Academic Director Family Enterprise Legacy Institute, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
James G Combs, Della Phillips Martha Schenck Chair of American Private Enterprise, University of Central Florida
Katrina Barclay, Executive Manager, Telfer Family Enterprise Legacy Institute (FELI), L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
When it comes to turning corporate social responsibility (CSR) into profit, research shows family businesses have the advantage. CSR is a form of self-regulation where businesses make concerted efforts to be socially and ethically accountable to themselves, their stakeholders and the public.

In our recent study on S&P 500 firms’ CSR strategies, we found that family businesses get more bang for their buck. While family…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
