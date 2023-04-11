NZ farmers worry about 'carbon leakage' if they have to pay for emissions, but they could benefit from playing the long game
By Anita Wreford, Professor Applied Economics, Lincoln University, New Zealand
John Tobias Saunders, Research Officer, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Meike Guenther, Research Officer, Lincoln University, New Zealand
The issue of ‘carbon leakage’ is used to argue against domestic pricing policy that could reduce agricultural production. But New Zealand farmers could benefit if competing countries also take action.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 11, 2023