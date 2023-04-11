Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Adding charter schools to Ontario would exacerbate student inequities

By Karen Robson, Ontario Research Chair in Academic Achievement and At-Risk Youth, McMaster University
Rochelle Wijesingha, Post-Doctoral Research Fellow, McMaster University
Parents and other advocates who are dissatisfied with the current state of public schooling often call for the expansion of school choice.

In Ontario, this erupted following school closures as a result of labour disputes and COVID-19. Some commentators and think tanks have suggested charter schooling is a viable option for students in Ontario.…The Conversation


