Why some terror campaigns escalate to civil war and others don't – study reveals surprising new answers

By Ibrahim Kocaman, Assistant Professor, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Isa Haskologlu, Lecturer, American University
Mustafa Kirisci, Assistant Professor of Homeland Security, DeSales University
Most terrorist campaigns – where a group targets civilians to achieve political objectives – are short-lived. But some aren’t. In some cases, terror campaigns (low-intensity violence) turn into civil wars (high-intensity violence) where militants fight the government for control of the state.

Mozambique and Angola provide examples of countries in which low-level attacks eventually escalated into protracted armed rebellions. But in Spain, the First of October Anti-Fascist Resistance Group remained just that – a resistance group. Similarly, Front De Liberation Du Quebec was unable to…The Conversation


