Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Archers' electric vehicle row shows why rural areas may oppose chargers – but they also have so much to gain

By Ed Atkins, Senior Lecturer, School of Geographical Sciences, University of Bristol
Ros Death, Lecturer in Physical Geography, University of Bristol
Long-running BBC radio soap opera The Archers might conjure images of an idyllic country life, but its storylines frequently highlight real tensions in British society.

The series, set in the fictional village of Ambridge, has been criticised in recent years for storylines which supposedly pander to younger listeners or


© The Conversation -
