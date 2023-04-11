Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Evan Gershkovich: Wall Street Journal reporter latest in long line of journalists punished for doing their job

By Tim Luckhurst, Principal of South College, Durham University
For the first time since the cold war, Moscow has accused a US journalist of espionage. Evan Gershkovich, a reporter with the Wall Street Journal, was arrested in Yekaterinburg on March 29 by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB). The reporter, a Russia specialist, insists he was there to report on the Wagner Group, a mercenary organisation that fights for Russia in Ukraine. But the FSB has charged him with spying on “one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex”.

© The Conversation
