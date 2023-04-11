Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South African doctors are bound by many rules. Criminal charges for mistakes may have unintended consequences

By Larisse Prinsen, Senior lecturer in law, University of the Free State
Share this article
Claims for financial compensation for medical mistakes in South Africa have been on the rise since 2007. Recently, however, criminal charges for medical errors have also become more prevalent. One such case is that of Dr Danie van der Walt, who was ultimately acquitted on a charge of negligently causing the death of a child. Another example is the case of Dr…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UK must protect unaccompanied children seeking asylum, urge UN experts
~ New settlement opens for latest Somali refugees in Ethiopia
~ Defying the Holocaust didn't just mean uprising and revolt: Remembering Jews' everyday resistance
~ Looming behind antibiotic resistance is another bacterial threat – antibiotic tolerance
~ What causes motion sickness? Here's how to reconcile the mismatch in what your senses are telling your brain
~ Anyone can claim to be a journalist or a news organization, and publish lies with almost total impunity
~ Israel's judicial reform efforts could complicate its relationship with US – but the countries have faced other bumps along the road
~ 4 ways that AI can help students
~ Why more and more Americans are painting their lawns
~ Evan Gershkovich: Wall Street Journal reporter latest in long line of journalists punished for doing their job
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2023 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS