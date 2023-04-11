Tolerance.ca
Myanmar: Urgent need to suspend aviation fuel as air strikes wreak havoc

By Amnesty International
Responding to reports of deadly air strikes in Sagaing Region's Kanbulu Township, Amnesty International's Business and Human Rights Researcher Montse Ferrer said: "Initial reports on deadly air strikes in Sagaing Region are horrifying. Unlawful air attacks killing and injuring civilians and destroying homes are a trademark of the Myanmar military, which goes to despicable lengths


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
