Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Malaysia Repeals Mandatory Death Penalty

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An activist during a protest against the death penalty in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 23, 2022.  © 2022 Vincent Thian/AP Images (Bangkok) – Malaysia’s abolition of the mandatory death penalty is an important step toward aligning with international human rights norms and growing global opposition to capital punishment, Human Rights Watch said today. On April 11, 2023, the Dewan Negara, or upper house of parliament, passed two bills reforming death penalty sentencing, following their passage by the Dewan Rakyat, or lower house, on April 3. The bills will now be sent…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
