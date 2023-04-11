Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Britain's loudest bird is booming after decades of decline

By Richard Gregory, Honorary Professor of Genetics, Evolution & Environment, UCL
Share this article
The Eurasian bittern (Botaurus stellaris) is a reclusive bird belonging to the heron family. Close to the size of a chicken, bitterns are a mix of golden-brown mottled with delicate black and tan. With long, green legs and large feet, these birds are adapted for skulking through reedbeds – the bits of wetland covered by dense patches of common reed – to quietly hunt fish and amphibians.

Often invisible, their presence in freshwater marshes is given away by a low-pitched booming note that can be heard at great distances – especially in early spring, as males set up and defend…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UK must protect unaccompanied children seeking asylum, urge UN experts
~ New settlement opens for latest Somali refugees in Ethiopia
~ Defying the Holocaust didn't just mean uprising and revolt: Remembering Jews' everyday resistance
~ Looming behind antibiotic resistance is another bacterial threat – antibiotic tolerance
~ What causes motion sickness? Here's how to reconcile the mismatch in what your senses are telling your brain
~ Anyone can claim to be a journalist or a news organization, and publish lies with almost total impunity
~ Israel's judicial reform efforts could complicate its relationship with US – but the countries have faced other bumps along the road
~ 4 ways that AI can help students
~ Why more and more Americans are painting their lawns
~ Evan Gershkovich: Wall Street Journal reporter latest in long line of journalists punished for doing their job
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter