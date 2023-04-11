Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brain training probably doesn't help ADHD – new study

By Samuel James Westwood, Lecturer in Psychology Education, King's College London
The largest review of evidence on brain training for ADHD suggests it might be time to try a different approach.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
