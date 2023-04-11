Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Journalists needs to be more critical of the way governments use 'nudging' to change our behaviour – here's why

By Lars Tummers, Professor of Public Administration and Organizational Science, Utrecht University
Suppose you are in a pub with friends. You drink a few beers, have a good time, and head home. The following morning you realise your headache is milder than usual. You then discover that you were part of an experiment where the glasses at the pub were 25% smaller.

In their landmark 2008 book, Nudge: Improving Decisions About Health, Wealth and Happiness, behavioural economist Richard Thaler and legal scholar Cass Sunstein defined a “nudge” as an intervention “that alters people’s behaviour in a predictable…The Conversation


© The Conversation
