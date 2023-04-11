Treasurer Chalmers has a $70 billion a year budget hole: we've found 13 ways to fill it
By Kate Griffiths, Deputy Program Director, Grattan Institute
Danielle Wood, Chief executive officer, Grattan Institute
Iris Chan, Fellow, Grattan Institute
Grattan Institute estimates point to deficits without end, growing with the need for greater spending on health, defence and natural disasters. We’ve presented the treasurer with 13 costed options.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 11, 2023