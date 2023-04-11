Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What made rents soar? It might have been COVID, and pairing off

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
So, you think you know why rents climbed.

You probably think was skyrocketing interest rates and a tsunami of migration.

It’s true that interest rates have jumped more over the past year than at any time on record, and it’s true that migration has roared back – in the six months to September 2022 (the latest month for which we’ve official figures) arrivals exceeded departures by 170,000.

But here’s the thing. Advertised rents began…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
