Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Viet Nam: Independent journalist Nguyen Lan Thang facing up to 12 years in prison

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Ahead of the trial of independent journalist and activist Nguyen Lan Thang, who was detained on “anti-state” charges in July 2022 after reporting on protests and human rights violations in Viet Nam, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Campaigns Ming Yu Hah said: “For more than a decade, Nguyen Lan Thang has carried out crucial […] The post Viet Nam: Independent journalist Nguyen Lan Thang facing up to 12 years in prison appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘I was overwhelmed.’ Ukrainians recall the first hours of the full-scale Russian invasion
~ The designer of the ‘Thanks to Erdoğan’ sticker campaign lands in the president's crosshairs
~ What made rents soar? It might have been COVID, and pairing off
~ What if Medicare was restricted to GPs who bulk billed? This kind of reform is possible
~ There's a growing gap between countries advancing LGBTQ+ rights, and those going backwards
~ View from The Hill: Julian Leeser shifts his own dial in the Liberal Party
~ How internet shutdowns in Myanmar have been endangering lives and affecting humanitarian work since the coup
~ Australian classrooms are among the 'least favourable' for discipline in the OECD. Here's how to improve student behaviour
~ As tensions escalate in the Middle East, can all-out war be averted?
~ Batteries won't cut it – we need solar thermal technology to get us through the night
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter