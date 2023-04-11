Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Farmers Forcibly Evicted for Urban Project

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A farmer herds sheep through farmland in the vicinity of the Ravi River project, in Lahore, Pakistan, December 8, 2021.  © 2021 Betsy Joles/Bloomberg via Getty Images (New York, April 11, 2023) – Pakistan authorities are forcibly evicting thousands of farmers near the city of Lahore for a massive infrastructure project, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should enforce environmental protections and reform colonial-era laws that grant the government broad powers to acquire land for private as well as public use. The Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project…


© Human Rights Watch -
