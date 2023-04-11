Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Julian Leeser, Liberal spokesman on the Voice, quits opposition frontbench to campaign for yes vote

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Leeser says his position is based on ‘keeping faith with the First Peoples of this land’, though he has affirmed his support for Peter Dutton’s leadership in the Liberal Party.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
