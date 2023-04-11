Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: Free Prominent Activist Blogger

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Vietnamese activist and blogger Nguyễn Lân Thắng. © 2012 Nguyễn Lân Thắng (Bangkok) – The Vietnamese authorities should immediately drop all charges and release the well-known blogger Nguyen Lan Thang, Human Rights Watch said today. Police arrested Nguyen Lan Thang, 48, in Hanoi on July 5, 2022, and charged him with “making, storing, distributing or propagandizing information, materials, documents to oppose the state of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam” under article 117 (1) of the penal code. A criminal court in Hanoi is scheduled to put him on trial in a closed session…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China rolls out ‘Down to the Countryside Movement 2.0′ to address youth unemployment problem
~ 'It’s like you’re a criminal, but I am not a criminal.' First-hand accounts of the trauma of being stuck in the UK asylum system
~ Owning houseplants can boost your mental health – here's how to pick the right one
~ Daphne du Maurier’s The Birds predicted environmental crisis 70 years ago
~ Julian Leeser, Liberal spokesman on the Voice, quits opposition frontbench to campaign for yes vote
~ 'May cause serious side-effects': How medical school admissions can perpetuate inequality and reward privilege
~ In Conflicting Decisions, Two US Judges Rule on Access to Safe Abortion Drug
~ British Columbia's coverage of contraceptives should inspire the rest of North America
~ How the John Wick franchise fits into the bloody tradition of the revenge film genre
~ Australia's system of taxing alcohol is 'incoherent', but our research suggests a single tax rate isn't the answer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter