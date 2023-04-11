Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Conflicting Decisions, Two US Judges Rule on Access to Safe Abortion Drug

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Boxes of mifepristone, the first pill given in a medical abortion, are prepared for patients at a Women's Reproductive Clinic in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, US, January 13, 2023. © 2023 Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters In a stunning decision issued on Friday, a federal judge in Texas moved to revoke approval of mifepristone, a safe and effective drug used for medical abortion. In a separate decision issued minutes later, a federal judge in the United States state of Washington ordered the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to keep mifepristone available in several states.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China rolls out ‘Down to the Countryside Movement 2.0′ to address youth unemployment problem
~ Vietnam: Free Prominent Activist Blogger
~ 'It’s like you’re a criminal, but I am not a criminal.' First-hand accounts of the trauma of being stuck in the UK asylum system
~ Owning houseplants can boost your mental health – here's how to pick the right one
~ Daphne du Maurier’s The Birds predicted environmental crisis 70 years ago
~ Julian Leeser, Liberal spokesman on the Voice, quits opposition frontbench to campaign for yes vote
~ 'May cause serious side-effects': How medical school admissions can perpetuate inequality and reward privilege
~ British Columbia's coverage of contraceptives should inspire the rest of North America
~ How the John Wick franchise fits into the bloody tradition of the revenge film genre
~ Australia's system of taxing alcohol is 'incoherent', but our research suggests a single tax rate isn't the answer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter