Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The rich are pouring millions into life extension research – but does it have any ethical value?

By Julian Koplin, Lecturer in Bioethics, Monash University & Honorary fellow, Melbourne Law School, Monash University
Christopher Gyngell, Research Fellow in Biomedical Ethics, The University of Melbourne
We all have a stake in life extension research, since we all age and are all slated to die. But one of the greatest risks it brings is the potential for social stagnation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
