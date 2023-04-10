Sweet little lies: Maple syrup fraud undermines the authenticity of Canada's 'liquid gold'
By Maleeka Singh, PhD Candidate, Food Science, University of Guelph
Maria G. Corradini, Associate Professor - Arrell Chair in Food Quality, University of Guelph
Robert Hanner, Professor, Department of Integrative Biology, University of Guelph
Sujani Rathnayake, Research assistant, Hanner Lab, University of Guelph
Maple syrup can often be adulterated with other syrups. A technique that uses fluorescence to indicate the presence of other compounds is an easy and quick method to determine quality.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 10, 2023