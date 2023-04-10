Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Heavy prison sentences for human rights activists ‘disgraceful’

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to the lengthy prison sentences handed to Chinese legal scholar Xu Zhiyong and human rights lawyer Ding Jiaxi, Amnesty International’s China Researcher Alkan Akad said: “The disgraceful sentencing of prominent Chinese human rights defenders Xu Zhiyong and Ding Jiaxi is a blatant violation of their rights to freedom of expression and assembly. They should […] The post China: Heavy prison sentences for human rights activists ‘disgraceful’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ British Columbia's coverage of contraceptives should inspire the rest of North America
~ How the John Wick franchise fits into the bloody tradition of the revenge film genre
~ Australia's system of taxing alcohol is 'incoherent', but our research suggests a single tax rate isn't the answer
~ Strikes, protests and collective action: how fighting a cost-of-living crisis wasn’t always about tightening your own belt
~ Nature is in crisis. Here are 10 easy ways you can make a difference
~ How can I help my teen quit vaping?
~ Year 10 students are thinking about their final subjects – here's how parents can help
~ The rich are pouring millions into life extension research – but does it have any ethical value?
~ Why are the poor shunned? The reasons are complicated
~ First Nations people have made a plea for 'truth-telling'. By reckoning with its past, Australia can finally help improve our future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter