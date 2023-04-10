Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mental health plays a big role in advancing the economy - we need a measure beyond GDP

By Raphael Gunawan Hasudungan, Economist, University of Sydney
Andrea Natalie Natsky, Postdoctoral Research Fellow , University of Sydney
Jo-An Occhipinti, Assoc. Professor and Head of Systems Modelling, Simulation & Data Science, Brain and Mind Centre, University of Sydney
Mental health plays a significant role in productivity but is often overlooked. To maintain its promising economic growth, Indonesia must put its people’s well-being into the calculation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
