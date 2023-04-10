Mental health plays a big role in advancing the economy - we need a measure beyond GDP
By Raphael Gunawan Hasudungan, Economist, University of Sydney
Andrea Natalie Natsky, Postdoctoral Research Fellow , University of Sydney
Jo-An Occhipinti, Assoc. Professor and Head of Systems Modelling, Simulation & Data Science, Brain and Mind Centre, University of Sydney
Mental health plays a significant role in productivity but is often overlooked. To maintain its promising economic growth, Indonesia must put its people’s well-being into the calculation.
© The Conversation
