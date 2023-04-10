Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Security in Nigeria: Bola Tinubu will increase tension in some parts of the country and reduce it in others

By Jana Krause, Professor of Political Science , University of Oslo
Imrana Buba, PhD Candidate in Political Science, University of Oslo
Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be sworn in as president of the country on 29 May 2023. That’s if the courts uphold his election victory.

Tinubu won the highly contested 25 February presidential election with 37% of the total votes. At least two leading opposition candidates have filed separate legal challenges to the election results.

The new president will face many…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
