Human Rights Observatory

Africa's energy sector will need to transform radically - these are the five biggest challenges

By Sebastian Sterl, Assistant Professor, Energy Meteorology, Vrije Universiteit Brussel
The future of Africa’s energy sector is getting increasing attention from policymakers and the private sector. As demand for energy rises, current energy systems must grow rapidly to meet it. This must be done in reliable, resilient and affordable ways – while “staying the course” of climate compatibility and ensuring access for all.

Internationally, the future of energy systems has been a hotly debated topic ever since the link…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
