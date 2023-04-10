Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Viet Nam: Independent journalist Nguyen Lan Thang facing up to 20 years in prison

By Amnesty International
Ahead of the trial of independent journalist and activist Nguyen Lan Thang, who was detained on "anti-state" charges in July 2022 after reporting on protests and human rights violations in Viet Nam, Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for Campaigns Ming Yu Hah said: "For more than a decade, Nguyen Lan Thang has carried out crucial […]


© Amnesty International -
