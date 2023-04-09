Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The power of language: How rhetoric awareness can combat hiring bias and discrimination

By Rayyan Dabbous, PhD student, Centre for Comparative Literature, University of Toronto
Share this article
I first realized the usefulness of literary theory to the issue of hiring discrimination when I came across an article about a permanent resident struggling to find employment in architecture, her field of expertise, in Canada.

Employment counsellors from a government-funded newcomer program suggested the resident should shave foreign experience off her resume so she wouldn’t appear overqualified to recruiters.

Despite policyThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Does Ottawa's grocery rebate signal a shift to a broader guaranteed basic income?
~ Over-emphasis on safety means kids are becoming more anxious and less resilient
~ Giving Canadians the 'right to repair' empowers consumers, supports competition and benefits the environment
~ ‘A great day to be a journalist in Fiji’ as Parliament repeals ‘draconian’ media law
~ 20 Years After Deadly Attack, Free Press Still Threatened in Iraq
~ Expulsion of Tennessee Lawmakers Jeopardizes Democracy
~ On April 8, 2024, parts of Ontario, Québec, the Maritimes and Newfoundland will see a total eclipse of the sun. Here's how to get ready for it.
~ Jobs report hints that Fed policy is paying off – and that a 'growth recession' awaits
~ I tried to pay my taxes in cash – here's what happened, and why the IRS should make it easier to do so
~ MLB home run counts are rising – and global warming is playing a role
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter