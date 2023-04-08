Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: Conviction and sentencing of opposition spokesperson shows escalating assault on freedom of expression

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to the conviction and sentencing of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere after she was accused of “publishing falsehoods” for a video she posted on Twitter alleging that a police officer had killed a baby, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for East and Southern Africa, Flavia Mwangovya said: “The conviction of Fadzayi […] The post Zimbabwe: Conviction and sentencing of opposition spokesperson shows escalating assault on freedom of expression appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 20 Years After Deadly Attack, Free Press Still Threatened in Iraq
~ Expulsion of Tennessee Lawmakers Jeopardizes Democracy
~ On April 8, 2024, parts of Ontario, Québec, the Maritimes and Newfoundland will see a total eclipse of the sun. Here's how to get ready for it.
~ Jobs report hints that Fed policy is paying off – and that a 'growth recession' awaits
~ I tried to pay my taxes in cash – here's what happened, and why the IRS should make it easier to do so
~ MLB home run counts are rising – and global warming is playing a role
~ Don't bet with ChatGPT – study shows language AIs often make irrational decisions
~ The FDA's rule change requiring providers to inform women about breast density could lead to a flurry of questions
~ Misuse of Adderall promotes stigma and mistrust for patients who need it – a neuroscientist explains the science behind the controversial ADHD drug
~ Efforts to ban critical race theory have been put forth in all but one state – and many threaten schools with a loss of funds
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter