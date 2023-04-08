Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

20 Years After Deadly Attack, Free Press Still Threatened in Iraq

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A memorial poster for Jose Couso, a Spanish television cameraman killed by a U.S. tank shell which hit Baghdad's Palestine hotel, on a barricade outside the building, April 8, 2004.  © 2004 Laszlo Balogh/Reuters April 8 is a day that lives in infamy for media in Iraq. 20 years ago, two American missiles hit the Al Jazeera offices in Baghdad, killing a reporter and wounding a cameraman. Shortly afterwards, American forces opened fire on the nearby office of Abu Dhabi TV, and a United States tank fired at the Palestine Hotel, a known base for foreign media, killing two…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
