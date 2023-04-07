Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Expulsion of Tennessee Lawmakers Jeopardizes Democracy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Former Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and former Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, raise their hands outside the House chamber after Jones and Pearson were expelled from the legislature April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee, US.  © 2023 George Walker IV/AP Photo Yesterday in the United States, the Tennessee House of Representatives voted to expel Representatives Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, two Black lawmakers from the democratic party, for peacefully protesting congressional inaction on gun violence in the wake of a recent school…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
