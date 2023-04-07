Tolerance.ca
Jobs report hints that Fed policy is paying off – and that a 'growth recession' awaits

By Christopher Decker, Professor of Economics, University of Nebraska Omaha
The Fed’s campaign of rate hikes is showing more signs of having the intended effect of slowing the economy – but that may be bad news for those who lose their jobs or have a harder time finding one.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
