Human Rights Observatory

Efforts to ban critical race theory have been put forth in all but one state – and many threaten schools with a loss of funds

By Taifha Natalee Alexander, CRT Forward Project Director, University of California, Los Angeles
Few topics in education have dominated the news over the past few years as much as efforts to ban critical race theory from the nation’s schools. The topic is so pervasive that researchers at the UCLA School of Law Critical Race Studies Program have created a new database to track attempts by local and state government to outlaw the teaching of the theory, which holds, among other things, that racism is not just expressed on an individual level, but rather is deeply embedded…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
