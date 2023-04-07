Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Weak UN Resolution on Libya Exposes EU Bias

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Migrants who were intercepted by Libyan authorities on a boat off the coast are held ahead of their transfer to a detention centre in Surman, Libya on May 12, 2022. © 2022 Mahmud Turkia/AFP via Getty Images The contrast between the resolution on Libya adopted this week at the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) and the UN Fact-Finding Mission’s final report detailing violations and abuses in Libya is staggering. On the one hand, UN experts documented in the report a “wide array of war crimes and crimes against humanity” against Libyans and migrants stranded in Libya, pointed…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From The Field: A rare safe space for the LGBTI+ community in El Salvador
~ France Moves to Shut Down Environmental Group
~ Thailand's upcoming general election is fundamentally flawed, say rights groups
~ Sri Lanka: Reject New Counterterrorism Bill
~ ‘I will not write about this war,’ says acclaimed Ukrainian writer-turned soldier
~ Reflecting on genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, Guterres urges all nations to stand firm against rising hate, intolerance
~ ‘I will not write about this war,’ says Artem Chekh, acclaimed Ukrainian turned soldier writing from the trenches
~ TikTok may be bad for privacy, but is it also harming our cognitive abilities?
~ Ukraine’s New Health Rules Spotlight Barriers to Emergency Contraception
~ Tensions mount in Middle East as UN reiterates need for ‘maximum restraint’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter